Pilot seeks official statement in Rajasthan Assembly on Meena’s phone tapping charge

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday sought a statement from the state government on Agriculture Minister Dr Kirodi Lal Meena’s allegation of phone tapping.

Speaking to media persons at his Civil Lines residence here on Wednesday, Congress general secretary Pilot said, “A senior cabinet minister is accusing his own government of phone tapping. This tantamounts to a serious breach of one’s privacy. No government can do that.”

Since the minister made the allegation from a public platform, the state government is expected to make a statement on the issue,” Pilot, a sitting MLA from Tonk, said.

Pilot further said that although Meena submitted his resignation long back, his resignation is still pending before the Chief Minister.

On the issuance of a show-cause notice to Meena by the ruling BJP state president, Madan Rathore, the former Deputy CM said, “Such notices are an internal matter of the party, and I need not comment on them. What is evident is that the state government has made no statement regarding Meena’s accusations.”

Pilot said that the state government should make an official statement on this matter on the floor of the state assembly.