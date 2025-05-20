Pilot scheme launched to promote apprenticeship training in North Eastern Region

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), on Tuesday launched a strategic pilot scheme to promote apprenticeship training in the North Eastern Region (NER).

The scheme was jointly launched in Aizawl by Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary, and Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

Speaking at the launch, Jayant Chaudhary said the launch of this special pilot initiative under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) marks a defining moment for apprenticeship promotion in the North East.

“It opens the doors of real industry exposure for our youth, allowing them to step onto the factory floor, understand the dynamics of contemporary industry, and align their skills with real-world demand. For the industry, it offers a transparent mechanism to engage with and evaluate talent early. This is not just a training pathway—it is an accessible, open bridge to employment,” he said.

Anchored in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Ashta Lakshmi and Viksit Bharat, Viksit North East, the initiative aims to provide structured, paid, and high-quality apprenticeship opportunities to youth across the region.

As a key financial support measure, over 26,000 youth from the region will receive an additional Rs 1,500 per month for one year under the pilot initiative, over and above the regular stipend provided through the NAPS.

This support is applicable for apprentices from the North East Region undertaking training both within and outside the North East, ensuring that mobility does not become a barrier to accessing opportunity.

A total of Rs 43.94 crore has been earmarked for the pilot initiative, including Rs 4 crore for outreach, capacity building, and project implementation.

Chaudhary further added that he wanted to highlight a particularly powerful dimension – the central role of women in this journey. The North East, with its unique cultural ethos, has always stood tall in championing women-led empowerment.

“At the policy level, too, we are committed to reinforcing this. The data emerging from the NAPS implementation in the region reflects higher female participation, turning the North East into a beacon of hope for gender-responsive skilling across India,” he said.

Lalduhoma, in his address, said this collaboration with the Government of India will open new doors for the youth of Mizoram and the wider North East. ”With financial support, quality training, and strong industry linkages, this initiative empowers our young citizens to find their rightful place in India’s evolving economic landscape—whether here in the North East or across the country,” he said.

He said ”the presence of MoS (I/C) Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is a strong encouragement to our youth and our government to promote practical, flexible, and employment-oriented skills that equip our people to succeed with strength and dignity.”

The implementation will be taken care of by the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), supported by State Skill Missions, Regional Directorates (RDSDEs), and local institutions.

This pilot initiative builds upon India’s broader apprenticeship success. Since 2016, NAPS has facilitated more than 42 lakh apprenticeship engagements across the country. The introduction of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) has enabled transparent and timely disbursal of over Rs 870 crore directly into apprentices’ accounts since 2022. Over 35,000 establishments have participated in apprenticeship engagement, supported by more than 5,000 Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Melas (PMNAMs) held nationwide.

The North East Apprenticeship Pilot initiative represents a scalable model for high-impact, region-specific skilling interventions—rooted in local needs, aligned with industry demand, and powered by inter-state mobility.

As part of the event, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also exchanged between the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Welspun Living Limited to operationalise a high-impact pilot initiative for apprenticeship-linked skilling in the textile sector. The objective of the partnership is to build a future-ready workforce for operator roles, with a focus on inclusive participation—ensuring that at least 50 per cent of the trained candidates are women.

Under the pilot initiative, 1,000 youth will be trained over the next year through a blended training model comprising 120 hours of classroom instruction and 210 hours of on-the-job training (OJT) at Welspun’s state-of-the-art facilities in Anjar and Vapi, Gujarat.

Welspun will lead curriculum design, training delivery, and guaranteed captive placement for successful candidates, while NSDC will support mobilisation, pre-screening, digital onboarding via the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), and funding of classroom training. Upon completion, candidates will receive joint certification from NSDC and Welspun, significantly enhancing their employability.