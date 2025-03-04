Pilgrimage tourism to boost Jammu’s economy: CM

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that his government is committed to boosting Jammu’s economy through tourism pilgrimage promotion.

The CM highlighted plans for structured itineraries, enhanced branding, and major infrastructure upgrades to develop Jammu as a premier pilgrimage tourism circuit.

Responding to a supplementary query by BJP MLA Yudhvir Sethi in the Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister, who also holds charge of the tourism department, stated that concerted efforts are being made to publicize every tourism asset in the region.

“The department is actively working on developing the Jammu pilgrimage circuit. I have repeatedly emphasized this to more than one crore Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims. If even ten to fifteen percent of them can be encouraged to visit other tourist destinations in Jammu, it will significantly benefit the region. However, we have not been able to achieve this so far,” he said.

He acknowledged that a key challenge is the lack of comprehensive information about Jammu’s pilgrimage sites.

“We aim to develop structured itineraries for three-day, four-day, and seven-day pilgrimage tours and promote them effectively. We will ensure widespread distribution of promotional literature at trade and tourism fairs to attract visitors,” he added.

Addressing concerns about the impact of direct train connectivity to Kashmir and the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway by-passing Jammu, the Chief Minister acknowledged the apprehensions of the local tourism industry.

“There is concern that with the railway now extending not just to Katra but also to Srinagar and Baramulla and with the expressway allowing travelers to bypass Jammu City, tourism in Jammu may be affected,” he said.

“However, developing tourism destinations alone is not enough. Sites like Jammu’s heritage landmarks, the upcoming Jammu lake, and the Jammu zoo are significant attractions, but they need better branding and visibility,” he added.

“We must give these destinations a distinct identity and promote them effectively. It is true that there has not been adequate publicity so far, but we are committed to addressing this,” he asserted.

Earlier, in response to a starred question of the Legislator, the Chief Minister highlighted the ongoing efforts of the tourism department in developing infrastructure to attract more tourists to Jammu City.

“Several projects have been implemented under the State Capex Budget and Swadesh Darshan Scheme,” he informed the House.

Among the notable projects undertaken, the government has focused on enhancing major tourist attractions.

The Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) is also spearheading multiple initiatives to modernize Jammu’s infrastructure and enhance its appeal as a tourist destination.

As part of its heritage conservation and beautification efforts, JSCL has undertaken the restoration and beautification of iconic landmarks such as Bahu Fort, Mubarak Mandi, Raghunath Bazaar, and various temples and ghats under the Smart City initiative.

A key initiative under JSCL is the redevelopment of the Tawi Riverfront, transforming it into a vibrant recreational hub with promenades, cycling tracks, and leisure spaces for residents and tourists alike.

The Chief Minister emphasized that JSCL’s vision aligns with making Jammu a modern, tourist-friendly, and sustainable city while preserving its rich cultural and historical essence.