A piece of land is a right of Every family – Chief Minister Shri Chouhan

Bhopal: October 28, 2021, Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the State Government has taken a historic decision and decided that such houses in which more than one family lives (family means husband, wife and children) and if they do not have any plot of land to live in then the government will provide them free plots. They will have a housing lease, the state government will give a lease. This will also open the way for the construction of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the benefits of other schemes will be also available.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the one who has taken birth on this earth has the right that at least a piece of land should be in his name to live in, on which he could build a house and live with his family. This is a historic decision in favour of the poor. In a message issued to the media at his residence, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that under the Mukhyamantri Awasiya Bhu-adhikar Yojna, the state government has issued guidelines for allotment of plots on Abadi (populated) land in rural areas.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this scheme has been implemented with the objective of ensuring that every family has the right to a dignified life with minimum basic necessities. On getting the residential plot, it will help in getting loans from government schemes and banks. Mukhyamantri Awasiya Bhu-adhikar Yojna has been started by the State Government to provide residential plots to the eligible families on the Abadi land in each Gram Panchayat in the rural areas.

In the scheme, the District Collector has been empowered with respect to the availability of Abadi land. The maximum area of ​​the plot for allotment will be 60 square metre. Family means husband and wife and their unmarried sons and daughters. Only those applicant families will be eligible to apply who are residents of the respective village. For getting residential plot, application has to be submitted online through SAARA portal.

The village-wise list of eligible families under the scheme will be published for the purpose of inviting objections and suggestions from the concerned villagers, whose time period will not be less than ten days. The information will be pasted in public places like Chaupal, Gudi, Chavadi etc. and in Gram Panchayat offices. Eligible applicants will be given land ownership rights in the joint names of husband and wife on the basis of availability. No premium will be payable for allotment of plot. The applications received and accepted cases will be monitored by the Commissioner of Revenue.

Families who have a house to live independently or have more than 5 acres of land or the family is not eligible to get ration from the Public Distribution System (PDS) shop or if any member of the family is an income tax payer or any member of the family is in government service or the name of the applicant is not registered in the voter list prevailing on January 1, 2021 in the village where he wants residential plot, will not be eligible under the scheme.