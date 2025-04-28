PIB warns against fake Army document leaks; 16 Pakistani YouTube channels banned

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has issued a cautionary warning against pro-Pakistan social media accounts falsely claiming that confidential documents related to the preparedness of the Indian Army have been leaked.

In a post on X, the official handle of PIB Fact Check clarified that the documents circulating in such posts are fake. “Please avoid sharing unverified information and rely only on official sources from the Government of India for accurate information,” the post stated.

The screenshots shared by the PIB included a post that began with “Breaking News,” alleging, “Indian Army assessment on war readiness leaked. IDS HQ apprehensive of escalation and believes military is not ready to undertake any action beyond tactical skirmishes. Morale of forces in tatters, Israelis playing an active role. Soldiers and officers deserting,” along with images of fabricated documents.

Meanwhile, the government has banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels on Monday. According to reports, the channels were banned for engaging in and spreading provocative, communally sensitive, false, and misleading content targeting India, its Army, and security agencies.

The banned channels include Dawn News, Irshad Bhatti, SAMAA TV, ARY NEWS, BOL NEWS, Raftar, The Pakistan Reference, Geo News, Samaa Sports, GNN, Uzair Cricket, Umar Cheema Exclusive, Asma Shirazi, Muneeb Farooq, SUNO News HD, and Razi Naama.

Earlier, following the Pahalgam terror attack — in which 26 tourists were killed at point-blank range by terrorists — the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) implemented multiple stringent measures against Pakistan.

These included the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closure of the Attari-Wagah border, cancellation of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, expulsion of Pakistani military attachés from New Delhi, and reduction of diplomatic staff at both High Commissions.