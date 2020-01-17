Congress released its campaign song on Friday for the Delhi Assembly election which has the theme ‘Phir Se Congress Wali Delhi’ that will showcase the 15 years work of the party in Delhi when it was in power.

In the video song, late Sheila Dikshit who was the Chief Minister for three consecutive terms in the Congress rule in Delhi was featured.

Highlighting the works done by the Congress in its 15 years rule (2003-2013), the song said the Delhi became the greenest capital during the Congress regime. It featured works done to enhance the transport system, hospitals, flyovers and other achievements of the Congress government.

Senior Congress leader Jitendra Kochar attacking the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he is only advertising himself by claiming that he has done maximum work in the capital.

But, the original development was done by the Congress during Sheilaji’s regime, he asserted.

In the evening, the BJP had released a list of 57 candidates out of 70 to contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly election.

AAP had released the complete list of 70 candidates on Wednesday. However, the list of candidates is not released by Congress yet.