PFI ban: No need for unnecessary haste, follow legal procedure: Kerala CM

At a meeting of district collectors and police officials, CM Vijayan said there is no need for undue haste in implementing the ban.

SNS | Kochi | September 29, 2022 11:33 pm

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has on Thursday said the procedures concerning the ban of Popular Front of India (PFI) should be in accordance with the law.

At a meeting of  district collectors and police officials, CM Vijayan said there is no need for undue haste in implementing the ban. He directed the officials to abide by the legal procedures and ensure there wouldn’t be any lapses while implementing the ban order. He also asked the officials to make sure no communal conflicts would erupt during the process.

It is pointed out that even after the issuance of the notification, banning the Popular Front of India(PFI) and allied organisations by the Centre government, follow up action is being delayed in Kerala. The government has not yet moved towards direct action to implement the ban. While PFI offices were sealed swiftly in several states following the ban by the Central government, Kerala is yet to start action, it has been pointed out.

