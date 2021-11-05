Petrol, diesel price cut due to BJP debacle in polls: NC

The National Conference has called the cut in petrol and diesel prices “mere eyewash” and below par as compared to the exorbitant cumulative increase in the previous months.

Echoing the public sentiment on the “meager decrease” in the petrol and diesel rates, NC Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said that when petroleum prices were deregulated, the assurance was zero excise duties but the government has just come up with cosmetic measures, which are below par as compared to the cumulative hike in the price of fossil fuels since 2018.

Calling the reduction a “knee jerk reaction” to the losses in by-poll elections, Imran said the measure won’t provide much relief to consumers, who have been at receiving end due to the incessant tax imposition.

“The measures are not enough and just meant to save the situation arising in wake of the poll debacle it has faced in the by polls on various Lok Sabha and Assembly seats across the country.

“It is the electoral setback which has prompted the BJP government to slash rates on petrol and diesel. If the government was really concerned about people then it should have refrained from increasing petrol and diesel rates or at least modulated the rates by decreasing the excise duty to ensure that the rates are affordable for consumers,” added Imran.