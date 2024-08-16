Person in constitutional position giving wings to narrative aimed at destroying country’s economy: VP

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said that it is extremely worrying that a person holding constitutional position is asking the Supreme Court to suo-moto invoke jurisdiction to give wings to a “narrative aimed at destroying our economy”.

The Vice-President’s remarks were apparently directed at the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his endorsement of Hindenburg Research’s baseless and malicious report and also questioning of the credentials of market regulator, Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI).

Addressing the first batch of Joint Masters/LL.M degree in IP Law and Management at the National Law University (NLU), Delhi, Dhankhar said, “…..Jurisdiction of institution is defined by the Indian Constitution, be it legislature, be it executive, be it judiciary. Jurisdiction of courts is decided. Look around the globe, look at the Supreme Court in the U.S., the highest court in the UK or other formats.”

“Has there been suo-motu cognisance even once? Has a remedy been created beyond what is provided in the Constitution? The Constitution provides original jurisdiction, appellate jurisdiction. It provides review also,” he said.

“But we have curative! I got extremely worried when a person holding a constitutional position, just last week, declared in a well-publicised media; I would say campaign, beseeching the Supreme Court to suo-motu invoke jurisdiction to give wings to a narrative aimed at destroying our economy,” the Vice-President said.

He also urged the youth to neutralise forces that prioritise partisan or self-interest over national welfare, emphasising that such actions undermine the nation’s rise.

Rahul Gandhi and the Congress had hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the report and charges by the US-based short-seller and accused the latter of compromising the country’s key financial institutions.

Rahul Gandhi demanded answers from the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and also sought a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe.