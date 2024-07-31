Permission granted for 7 new medical colleges in UP; classes to begin this session

In a significant accomplishment for the Yogi Adityanath government, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved the launch of MBBS programmes in seven new medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh for the 2024-25 academic session.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had discussed with Union Health Minister JP Nadda the recognition of 13 new medical colleges in the state. Following these discussions, the National Medical Commission has issued Letters of Permission for seven government medical colleges for the 2024-25 academic session.

Earlier, the NMC had denied permission to these 7 medical colleges to run MBBS courses in the current academic session for not fulfilling the norms.

At the same time, the remaining 6 medical colleges will appeal to the NMC again, and if all goes as planned, they are likely to receive their Letters of Permission soon.

In addition, approval has been granted to increase the number of seats in various medical colleges across the state, including those operated under government, private, and PPP models.

Following this, the Department of Medical Education has begun preparations for counselling to accommodate 10,500 MBBS seats for the current academic session.

Director General of Medical Education (DGME) Kinjal Singh said here on Wednesday that, “For the academic session 2024-25, Letters of Permission have been issued for the autonomous state medical colleges in Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Kushinagar, Pilibhit, Sultanpur, Kanpur Dehat, and Lalitpur. Counselling will be conducted for 600 MBBS seats across these seven medical colleges. Additionally, the government medical colleges in Agra and Meerut have had their seat counts increased by 72 and 50, respectively, bringing the total to 200 seats at Agra Medical College and 150 seats at Meerut Medical College.”

According to DGME Kinjal Singh, the PPP-mode medical colleges in Shamli, Maharajganj, and Sambhal have also received Letters of Permission for 150, 150, and 50 MBBS seats respectively, for the 2024-25 session. “Similarly, a new medical college in Gorakhpur, a private institution, has been granted LOP for 50 MBBS seats for this academic session. GS Medical College in Hapur has also been allowed to increase its MBBS seats by 100, bringing the total to 250 seats.”

In the previous academic session, there were 3,828 MBBS seats available for counselling in government medical colleges. For the 2024-25 session, this number has increased by 722, totaling 4,550 seats. The private sector, which previously had 5,450 MBBS seats, now has 5,600 following a 150-seat increase. Additionally, 350 seats will be available for counseling in three new PPP-mode medical colleges. In total, counseling will be conducted for 10,500 MBBS seats across government, private, and PPP-mode medical colleges in the state.

The Director General also mentioned that an appeal will be made to the National Medical Commission to secure approval for the remaining government medical colleges.