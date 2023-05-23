Perform better, do something new: Yogi to newly elected Mayors

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday congratulated the newly elected Mayors and urged them to work towards making municipal corporations self-reliant on the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘self-reliant India’. As many as seven newly elected Mayors called on the Chief Minister at his residence today.

Yogi directed the Mayors to address the problems of their areas effectively with the support of public representatives and also take measures to enhance income of their respective municipal corporations. He also motivated them to perform better and try to do something new.

“Development is the only means of success. So, bring change through development. There is no dearth of money for development. Prioritize development works in every ward and ensure standard and quality of work. Use the CSR money to improve public works,” Yogi remarked.

The Chief Minister also called for making all the 17 municipal corporations safe and smart. The CM told the Mayors to pay special attention to cleaning and maintenance of toilets in urban areas. He also directed them to build a convention center for the common man, which would not only benefit people, but also enhance income of corporations.

Emphasising the need for increasing the income of municipal corporations and making them self-reliant, CM Yogi mooted the idea of bringing tax reforms and facilitating deposit of taxes for the common man with the help of technology.

“People should be made aware to pay tax. Online facilities should be provided. Multi-level parking lots can also help increase municipal corporations’ income, in addition to providing convenience to people,” he remarked.

Yogi also expressed concern over the existence of illegal taxi stands and directed the Mayors to identify such taxi stands in urban areas and remove them. He also told them to make alternative arrangements for taxi stands so that people do not feel inconvenience.

The CM also gave instructions regarding installation of Integrated Traffic Management System at all major intersections. Mayors who met the CM included Bihari Lal of Jhansi, Prashant Singhal of Aligarh, Harikant Ahluwalia of Meerut, Archana Verma of Shahjahanpur, Vinod Agarwal of Mathura, Sunita Dayal of Ghaziabad and Hemlata Diwakar of Agra.