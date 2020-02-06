Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday being optimistic about the party’s performance in the upcoming Delhi Assembly election said the people would vote for the politics of work and end the politics of religion.

“I want to congratulate the people of Delhi for changing the basis of politics. You paved the way for honest politics by voting for a new party (AAP) in 67 out of the 70 Assembly seats. It’s time to transform politics and establish the politics of work,” he said while addressing media.

Kejriwal also said the BJP and Congress are scared due to this transition of the politics in the country.

“Elect us in all the 70 Delhi constituencies so that we can work with greater conviction in our next tenure,” he appealed.

Showing confidence in the new turn of politics which he said to be free from religion and corruption, he said, “The politics of religion and corruption should be substituted by the politics of work. Hindu-Muslim rants would not take the country forward.”

He asserted that if the new form of politics establishes in the entire nation, corrupt leaders would not be able to avail of personal benefits.

“I want to build a 21st century nation, where there are schools, hospitals, industries, employment, roads, transportation, science and technology and research. This will take the country forward. But by their Hindu-Muslim rants, they will take the country backward by 200 years,” Kejriwal added.

AAP and BJP have been very active in the campaigning for the Delhi Assembly election which is scheduled for February 8. The campaign ends on the evening of February 6.

The results for the 70 seats Assembly will be declared on February 11.