Amid rising coronavirus cases, Bengaluru administration on Monday has decided those subjected to home quarantine stamping would be arrested if they were found to visit public places.

After receiving complaints about people with quarantine stamps moving around the city, Bengaluru city Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao took to twitter and said, “5000 home quarantine stamping was carried to ensure they remain home in the public interest. I have received calls some of those stamped are moving in BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation) buses and sitting in restaurants. Please call 100, these people will be picked up, arrested and sent to government quarantine.”

According to officials, the people undergoing self-quarantine should remain at home for which the default period is 14 days.

The state’s toll for confirmed Coronavirus cases rose 26, with six new COVID-19 cases being reported in Karnataka on Sunday, the highest number of positive cases in a single day in Karnataka.

The Karnataka government has announced a shutdown of all commercial activities barring essential services in nine districts, where COVID-19 cases have been reported, till March 31.

They are Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dharwad, Chikkaballapura, Kodagu, and Belagavi, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Monday, has issued an order asking state governments to “strictly enforce lockdown” in Coronavirus-affected areas as it was announced on Sunday.

The Government has also warned of legal action against those violating the lockdowns.

“States have been asked to strictly enforce the #lockdown in the areas where it has been announced. Legal action will be taken against violators,” a tweet by Principal Director General of PIB, KS Dhatwalia read.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 390 on Monday after 30 fresh cases were reported, the Union Health Ministry said. The figure includes 41 foreigners and seven deaths have been reported so far, it said.

Gujarat, Bihar and Maharahstra reported a death each on Sunday, while four fatalities were reported earlier from Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab, the ministry said.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases across the country now stands at 359, while 24 people have been cured /discharged/migrated, it added.