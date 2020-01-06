After the Election Commission of India declared the schedule for the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interacted with the media and said that the poll outcome would be decided on the basis of the work of AAP government.

“People will give vote positively for the first time in the history of India. They will vote based on the work done in the city. Our work will be a positive one,” he said.

“I urge the people of Delhi to vote for us only if they think that we have worked for the city and do not vote for us if you think we have not worked,” he added.

In the afternoon of Monday, the Election Commission of India had declared the schedule for the Delhi Assembly election.

Delhi will go to the polls on February 8 in single phase, and the counting will be done on February 11 with the announcement of results on the same day.

He further said that the administration was divided between AAP and BJP with AAP handling education, health, PWD and Jal Board departments, while BJP handling police, MCD and DDA.

“People of Delhi know they don’t want to make entire Delhi like MCD,” he said.

Delhi CM also countered Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on Sunday during a rally in which he accused him of misleading people on CAA and said, “Whenever the Home Minister comes to Delhi, he only abuses me but does not point out any fallacies in our work done in health, education, and road construction sector. Inherently, he also believes in the positive work done by us.”

Earlier in the day, senior BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari and Prakash Javadekar while speaking to media expressed their confidence that the BJP will form the government in Delhi.