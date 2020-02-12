As the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) again created history sweeping the Delhi Assembly election comprehensively for the second consecutive time on Tuesday, defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its Bihar ally Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) said the results proved that people reward those who work.

The party bagged 62 of the total 70 seats, restricting the principal challenger BJP again to a single-digit figure of mere 8 seats in a bitterly-fought, fiercely-contested electoral battle that took place in the national capital in the midst of continuing protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“Just as in the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi ji got vote, today Arvind Kejriwal ji got the blessings of the people on the basis of his work. Lots of best wishes,” LJP leader Chirag Paswan tweeted (in Hindi).

Chirag Paswan’s father Ram Vilas Paswan is a cabinet minister in the Modi led Central government.

Another BJP ally in Bihar, Nitish Kumar, reacted to the Delhi election saying, “Janta malik hai (the public is boss)”.

Bihar’s Assembly Election is slated to be held in October this year.

For the BJP, the Delhi loss follows a string of state setbacks after its massive victory in the national election last year, with the recent one being in Maharashtra.