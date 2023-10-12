People of Telangana want change: BJP’s K Laxman

BJP OBC Morcha National President and Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman slammed Telangana Chief Minister’s son KTR on Wednesday for his comments against Home Minister Amit Shah and said that people in Telangana want a change.

Speaking to ANI BJP leader K Laxman said, “KTR is nervous as Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are coming to Telangana. What is KTR, apart from being the CM’s son? Their affidavit before the 2014 elections should be checked. He cannot become a big leader by criticising big leaders. There is no bigger corruption anywhere in the country than Telangana. The people want a change. Although you criticize Congress, the people have realised that you are the B-team of Kharge in Delhi and here Congress is your B-team.”

Hitting out at Congress, he said that PM Modi with Garib Kalyan Yojana has helped many poor whereas they have thrown out the poor with ‘Garibi Hatao’.

He added, “The people want a change from the 3 parties comprising of BRS, Congress and AIMIM. BJP is the change.”

Referring to HM Amit Shah KTR on Tuesday said that misleading people won’t work in the poll-bound state and that this time more than 110 of Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidates will lose their deposits in the November 30 polls.

This comes after Amit Shah while addressing ‘Jana Garjana Sabha’ in Telangana’s Adilabad came down heavily on the KCR government. Shah said that KCR’s goal is to make his son KTR the Chief Minister of the state.

In response to it, KTR had said, “We would like to ask Amit Shah (to) name one state in India where per capita income grew by over 300 per cent. Show me one such BJP-ruled or Congress-ruled state. Telangana is one state which is making unprecedented development…Show me one BJP-ruled state that has performed better than Telangana.”