People of J&K eager to embark on true era of development: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the people of Jammu and Kashmir are eager to safeguard their rights and embark on a true era of development, as the voting for the first phase of Assembly polls in the Union Territory gets underway.

He called upon the voters to exercise their franchise and be the catalysts for change.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, wrote in a social media post, “The people of Jammu and Kashmir are eager to safeguard their rights and embark on a new era of true development and full statehood. As the first phase of voting in 24 Assembly constituencies commences, we urge everyone to exercise their democratic right and vote in large numbers.”

He stated that every single vote holds the power to shape the future and bring about an era of peace, stability, justice, progress, and economic empowerment.

“We appeal to all, especially first-time voters, to participate in this crucial election and be the catalysts for change. For the first time ever, a state was downgraded to a Union Territory, when you cast your vote, do remember who is responsible for this travesty. Let us unite and shape a brighter future for Jammu and Kashmir, where voices of all citizens are heard,” he added.

Former Congress chief and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi also appealed to people to exercise their democratic right.

In a post on X, he wrote, “My brothers and sisters of Jammu and Kashmir, today the first phase of voting is taking place. For the first time in the history of the country, the statehood of a state has been snatched away and it has been made a Union Territory. This is a violation of the Constitutional rights of all of you and an insult to Jammu and Kashmir.”

“Your every vote to INDIA will restore your rights, will bring a flood of employment, will strengthen women and

will bring you out of the injustice period. Today, come out of your homes in large numbers and exercise your democratic right. Vote for INDIA,” Gandhi said.

The National Conference (NC) and Congress sealed an agreement under which the NC is contesting on 51 seats and Congress on 32 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held in three phases. The second phase of voting is scheduled to be held on 25th September and third phase on 1st October.

Counting of votes in Jammu and Kashmir will take place along with Haryana on 8th October.

Notably, in December last, the Supreme Court had ordered the Commission to hold Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir by 30th September, 2024, while pronouncing the judgement in the cases concerning the abrogation of Article 370.

This is the first Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.