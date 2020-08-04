It would be a Diwali like celebration in Meerut on Wednesday when people will light earthen lamps to express their joy on the occasion of ‘ bhoomipujan’ of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

On the contrary, PAC and police force has been sent from all the six districts of Meerut Zone to Ayodhya while security has also been beefed up here in view of the bhoomipujan in Ayodhya.

People are gearing up to light diyas and candles to mark the occassion on Wednesday. Many will decorate their houses with Rangoli while some have decided to worship from their homes putting up Ram Darbar at their houses.

The Abulane market association has also decided to light candles and Diyas to celebrate the occasion like they do on Diwali. Abulane is a leading market of the city. “The ocassion calls for a celebration and hence we have decided to light diyas,” said Sarvesh Aggarwal, a shop owner in Abulane.

I think it is a matter of great happiness for us hence we will light diyas, said Ram Dutt, a resident of Ganganagar area of the city, adding that “We all look forward for having a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Now when the day of bhoomipujan has come we can not go and be a part of celebration in Ayodhya but can do it from our homes “.

BJP leader Gopal Sharma said that 108000 diyas would be lit at different crossings of the city and other important areas. Saffron flags would be put up at these crossings and Rangolies would be made there.

Sharma also informed that soil of Gangol Teerth, Balaji Dham and historic Augarhnath temple have also been sent to Ayodhya.

Gangol Teerth in Saharanpur district, is a place known as the ‘taposthali’ (place of meditation and worship) of Rishi Vishwamitra . It is believed that Lord Ram had visited here alongwith brother Laxman . The place has religious significance hence there are elaborate arrangements of decoration and celebration at ‘ Gangol Teerth’ on August 5 , the day of bhoomipujan in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, 400 policemen have been sent from Meerut and other districts of Meerut Zone to Ayodhya. 200 Jawans from 44th battalion of PAC and 6th battalion of PAC in Meerut have been sent there. Also, 200 PAC Jawans from Ghaziabad district have been sent to Ayodhya where additional force is required in view of the VIP arrangements due to bhoomipujan.

In each district one company force of PAC has been kept in reserve in police lines. In Meerut 2 company PAC and 1 Company RAF have been deployed on August 5 as a precautionary measure , said a senior police official.