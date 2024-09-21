People have reverence for Tirupati Prasad, but such cases raise doubts: Ramnath Kovind

Former President Ramnath Kovind said when Baba Vishwanath’s Prasad came to him yesterday, “In my mind, I remembered the incident of Prasad in Tirupati.”

” People have reverence for Tirupati Prasad, but such cases raise doubts”, he said while adding ” I apologize to Baba Vishwanath that I could not have his darshan this time but will do so the next time.”

The former President said that some of his colleagues had gone to Baba Vishwanath Dham last night. When they gave him prasadam at night, the incident of Tirumala suddenly came to his mind and he felt a little uneasy. But, everyone has unwavering faith and reverence in Baba Vishwanath’s Prasadam, he added.

Kovind said that he does not want to go into details about it, but this could be the story of every temple in the country. Such adulteration can occur at every pilgrimage site. According to the Hindu religion, this is a big sin and should be investigated properly.

Inaugurating a two-day national seminar on ‘Indian Cow, Organic Agriculture, and Panchgavya Chikitsa’ at BHU here on Saturday, he termed the adulteration in food items as unfortunate. He said that the farmer also thinks that if he has 100 bighas of land then he wants to cultivate 10 bighas of it without the use of chemical substances.

” The farmer is doing cow-based farming to ensure that part of the food he or his family needs to consume, but the farmer forgets that he can also cultivate wheat and paddy in the same way. For the cultivation of spices and other grains, we will have to depend on the market. How can he think in isolation? In such a situation, scientists should tell the country the solution,” he added.

The seminar’s objective was to discuss organic farming along with the treatment of diseases faced by the people like cancer, diabetes, depression, blood pressure, allergies, etc. through desi cow rearing and Panchgavya therapy. Milk obtained from western breed cows such as Jersey, Holstein, and Friesian can cause many health problems. Milk obtained from Indian breed cows Gangatiri, Sahiwal, Gir, Lal Sindhi, etc. comes in the category of A-2 milk.

At the seminar, opinions were gathered on the conservation and promotion of indigenous breeds of cows. The programme coordinator Prof. OP Singh said that Ayurveda in the world starts from Kashi.