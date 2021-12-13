People disempowered in absence of elected Govt: Bukhari

President, Apni Party, Altaf Bukhari on Monday sought restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir before assembly polls as “people are feeling disempowered in absence of an elected government”.

Buhari was addressing a public meeting in the Kotranka area of the Rajouri district.

He said that the Apni Party will not allow any kind of injustice with people. The fear among the people about the change of their status, apprehensions about demographic change will not be allowed to happen.

Bukhari said that to protect the constitutional rights of the people of J&K, the Apni Party came into being. “We also met the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister and got a promise from them that no demographic change will happen in J&K. We got the protection of jobs and agricultural land in J&K,” he said.

He said that “We believe that the people’s rights should be protected constitutionally in J&K.

Apni Party will always continue to raise genuine demands of the people and work to uplift their standard of life irrespective of regional discrimination, he said.

He said that the people have become disempowered after the snatching of statehood of J&K and it should be restored as early as possible before elections.

We will try that the statehood is restored soon and elections are held for the empowerment of the people so that people elect their Government, he added.

Questioning claims of the government on providing employment, he said the unemployment rate in J&K is high in comparison to other Union Territories or States.

He said that all vacant posts must be filled on the fast track and the Government should conduct special recruitment drives in the hilly areas in J&K Police, CRPF, BSF, Indian Army

, and other paramilitary forces.