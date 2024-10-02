People are with Sonam Wangchuk in his struggle to protect Ladakh: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has claimed that the people of the country are with Sonam Wangchuk in every way in his struggle to protect Ladakh, the country’s borders and the environment.” Our complete support will make this great movement successful. BJP’s arrogance born out of the huge amount of money collected through extortion has taken away its power to see, hear and understand. This is the period of decline of BJP,” he alleged.

In a statement here on Wednesday, he said that the effort to save Ladakh is also to save our border land. “If the pastures are gradually taken over by others, then there will be a serious crisis for the sheep and goats of the Pashmina shepherds of Ladakh and their related products, which is directly related to the livelihood of the society of Ladakh. That is why apart from being a sensitive strategic issue, this issue is also a very worrying economic-social issue,” he said.

Yadav said there is a need to look at the issue of Ladakh from a larger perspective.”To suppress the voices being raised for this is to turn away from a major interference that is becoming a challenge for the country that is why the issue of Ladakh should be considered a priority among the priorities,” he demanded. The SP President said,” In this context, it is unfortunate that the government has to be repeatedly reminded of the problems and challenges of Ladakh. When someone deliberately does not want to listen, it is deliberately repeated.

