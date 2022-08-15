People of African origin participate in I-Day celebrations in Hyderabad

About 100 men and women of African origin, settled or living temporarily in Hyderabad, participated in India’s Independence Day celebrations on Monday.

They saluted the Tricolor at a ceremony organised by Amor Hospitals, a prominent multi-specialty healthcare provider in the city.

“The spirit of India and the values we possess, makes us Indians dear to people from around the world. As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, I am happy, our friends of African lineage have decided to share our joy by participating in the festivities,” said Kishore Reddy, Managing Director at Amor Hospitals.

Reddy added that since the early days of his career, he had been treating patients from various African nations.

“Today, by taking part in these celebrations, these people have demonstrated the bond they have with India, and the trust they impose on the Indian healthcare system,” he said.

To celebrate India’s 75 years of Independence and pay tribute to all those who fought and sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle, Amor Hospitals’ family has extended its complete support to the various programmes started by the government on this occasion, like ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’.

A tricolor was unfurled atop the hospital building for the past three days, and the management has requested and encouraged every doctor, nursing, and support staff members to display the Indian flag at their respective homes.