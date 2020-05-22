The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations

(CISCE) will conduct pending class 10 and 12 examination from July 1 to 14, it announced on Friday.

“While the exams for class 12 students will be held from July 2 to 12, class 10 students will appear for exams from July 1 to 14. It will be mandatory for candidates to carry their sanitiser bottles and wear masks while gloves will be optional,” said Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary, CISCE

The schools have also been asked to ensure candidates’ entry and exit in a staggered manner to ensure social distancing norms are followed at examination centres.

In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the ICSE 2020 exams for class 10 and ISC 2020 exams for class 12 were postponed in March.

“In view of COVID-19 spreading across the country, and with much uncertainty and speculation in the air, the Council, in the interest of the health and well-being of the students and the teaching community, has decided to postpone all ICSE and ISC 2020 exam scheduled to be conducted between the period March 19 to March 31,” a CISCE notification had said.

The ICSE 2020 exam was scheduled to end on March 30 and the ISC 2020 exam was to end on March 31.

Earlier on May 8, the Government had informed that the pending CBSE Board examinations for Class 10 and 12 will be held between July 1-15.

In wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the CBSE had also postponed all board examinations for Class 10 and 12 scheduled between March 19 and March 31.