Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday said that peace is being established in is once again returning to the old civilization and traditions after the abrogation of Article 370.

The Home Minister was speaking after inaugurating Maa Sharda Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district through video conferencing. The Centre abrogated Article 370 and 35(A) from the erstwhile state on August 5, 2019. Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on the same day.

Shah mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government is renovating many temples and faith centers for the revival of the culture in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Minister said that Sharda Peeth has been a historical center of India’s cultural, religious and educational heritage.

“Modi government will move in the direction of opening Sharda Peeth for devotees like Kartarpur Corridor. The Valley and Jammu are once again returning to their old traditions, civilization and Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb due to the establishment of peace in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 following the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

In line with the commitment to social and economic transformation, Shah said, the Modi government has taken initiatives in all areas of Jammu and Kashmir, including the revival of culture. “Under this, systematic restoration and repair work is going on at 123 identified places, which include many temples and Sufi places.”

He said 35 places are being renovated at a cost of Rs 65 crore in the first phase.

The Minister said that 31 mega-cultural programs have also been organized by identifying the places of 75 religious and Sufi saints. “A total of 20 cultural festivals have also been organized here in every district which will help a lot in reviving our old heritage.”

The Home Minister started his address by wishing the countrymen a new year and said, “Today on the occasion of New Year, the newly constructed temple of Maa Sharda has been opened for the devotees and this is an auspicious sign for the devotees from all over India.”

Shah said the inauguration of Maa Sharda’s temple is the beginning of a new era and that the architecture and construction of this temple has been done according to mythological scriptures under the aegis of Sharda Peeth.

“The idol of Sharda Maa, donated by the Sringeri Math, has been brought here on a journey since January 24 till it was installed here today. The reconstruction of Maa Sharda’s temple in Kupwara is a necessary and important step in the direction of discovery of Sharda-civilization and promotion of Sharda-script.”

Shah said once upon a time Sharda Peeth was considered the center of knowledge in the Indian subcontinent and scholars from all over the country used to come here in search of scriptures and spiritual knowledge. He said that Sharda script is the original script of Kashmir, which has also been named on the basis of mother’s (Sharda Devi) name. “This is one of the Mahashakti Peethas and according to beliefs, the right hand of Maa Sati fell here.”

Several dignitaries including Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha were present on the occasion.

Shah lauded the efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha who was present at the event with several other dignitaries, saying “the zeal with which the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha has worked to implement all the flagship schemes of Prime Minister Modi is praiseworthy.”

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Manoj Sinha has played a big role in bringing industrial investment in Jammu and Kashmir. “This beginning today will help in bringing back the lost grandeur of this place and this place will remain the center of worship of Maa Sharda and the awakening of consciousness inspired by her in India for ages.”