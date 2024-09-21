PDA will end NDA regime in UP: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has said that the PDA is going to fight a big battle in the coming elections in Uttar Pradesh and will defeat the NDA in all the contests.

Claiming that the BJP will lose all the ten seats in the assembly by-elections in the state, the SP President said that the BJP will also lose the assembly elections of 2027 and it is certain that their chair will also be snatched away.

Akhilesh Yadav, in a statement here on Saturday, said that the BJP is scared of defeat and hence they are removing the BLO and appointing them on the basis of caste and religion.

He said that corruption is at its peak in the BJP government and corruption is happening on a large scale at every level from police station to tehsil.

“BJP leaders themselves admit that this government has broken all records of corruption as there was never this much corruption before. The MLA of his alliance is sitting on strike against the corruption of the BJP government. MLAs and ministers are saying that looting is taking place,” he alleged.

Yadav said that this government has failed on every front. “Farmers are not getting MSP. Farmers were sowing potato and wheat crops but DAP fertilizer is not available. The government is not able to provide DAP and other fertilizers for the crops. From the BJP to the Prime Minister made false promises to the farmers.”

“It was said that the income would be doubled, but the income did not double; on the contrary, due to inflation, the financial condition of the farmers became dilapidated. The youth are not getting employment.The Chief Minister talks about investment worth crores every day. But neither any industry is coming up nor there is employment anywhere,” he claimed.