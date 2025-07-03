PDA gaining strength, will bring major change in UP in 2027: Akhilesh Yadav

Announcing his party’s full support to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the Bihar assembly polls, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday claimed that the people of the country are opposed to the BJP government.

He said that the PDA is gaining strength and will bring a major change in Uttar Pradesh in 2027.

Asking people to lend support to his party and make efforts to add at least 10,000 votes in every assembly segment in the 2027 assembly polls in the state, the SP President said that several poll surveys have already predicted a landslide victory for the SP and its alliance partners.

He described UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as the “outgoing” CM and both Deputy CMs as the DCM vehicle.

He directed party workers to first correct the voter list, claiming that the BJP government, having lost public trust after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, will try to influence the outcome through the voter list.

The SP supremo was addressing a public meeting in his residential complex after inaugurating his new residence near Anwarganj Sehda, located on the Azamgarh-Faizabad highway in Azamgarh, on Thursday.

Besides, he declared that his residence would be named the ‘PDA Building’.

Solely targeting the BJP in his address, the SP supremo said that in the days to come, everyone will work to honour the people of the PDA by establishing social justice after removing the BJP government in UP.

“The BJP first forms alliances in states, then breaks them and takes full control. The elections in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh are typical examples of this trend,” he alleged.

The former UP Chief Minister said that the current government is anti-farmer, anti-youth, anti-poor, anti-weavers, anti-backward, and anti-minority.

“The oppression of all these people is increasing under this government. The law and order situation has deteriorated to the point where women are completely unsafe, and major incidents are occurring across the state,” he stated.

He said that the UP government is acting against the Constitution by ignoring its constitutional responsibilities. Reservation in jobs is being abolished under a well-thought-out strategy, and jobs are being provided through outsourcing, leaving the future of the youth completely insecure.

Meanwhile, several Brahmins in the district protested against Akhilesh Yadav by displaying black flags on top of their houses.

BJP District Vice President Harivansh Mishra said that following a call by the Brahmin Mahasabha and the Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh, Brahmins in around 150 villages put up black flags on the rooftops of their houses.

Attacking Akhilesh Yadav, he said that the SP president had incited a caste clash in Etawah between the Brahmins and Yadavs. He added that the way Brahmins are being insulted on social media today makes it clear that Akhilesh Yadav is doing politics of caste- and class-based discrimination.