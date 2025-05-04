PDA families should be fully aware of caste census: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has warned the PDA (Backward, Dalit and Minority) families to be fully aware of the upcoming caste census so that the government does not fake the final figures.

“For getting honest social justice, it is necessary that the correct figures come before the public after the caste census,” he said while addressing a press conference here on Sunday.

The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, attacking the Yogi Adityanath government, said with the law and order in the state totally collapsed no one is safe in the state. Corruption is at its peak with officials immersed in graft.

He said the development works in UP under the previous Samajwadi regime are being appreciated in the country and abroad. “International-level cricket stadium, Signature Building of Police Headquarters equipped with modern facilities, Asia’s largest Janeshwar Mishra Park, world-class Gomti River Front and Metro Rail and, Agra-Lucknow Expressway were constructed during SP rule,” he said.

“Yesterday, the world-class police headquarters in Lucknow was appreciated by the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. He said the value of the achievement achieved with great thinking can only be understood by the one who has achieved great achievement himself,” he said.