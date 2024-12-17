Paytm launches ‘Home for the Holidays’ campaign for festive season

One97 Communications Limited (OCL), the parent company of Paytm, has launched a ‘Home for the Holidays’ campaign in order to make holiday travel more affordable.

The company said that with this festive offer, users can enjoy a 12% exclusive discount on bus and flight bookings, along with reduced cancellation charges for train tickets, ensuring a seamless and budget-friendly travel experience.

These exclusive offers are available to all users, making holiday travel more affordable this Christmas and New Years, Paytm said in a statement.

Through this scheme, bus travelers can enjoy a 12% discount of up to ₹300 per booking by applying the promo code “BUSHOME” while the first-time train ticket users can take advantage of Paytm’s ‘Free Cancellation’ service, which offers 100% fare refund at a nominal fee of ₹49 for non-AC bookings and ₹99 for AC bookings.

For flight travelers, Paytm is offering a 12% discount of up to ₹1,000 on both domestic and international bookings with the promo code “FLYHOME.”

To avail the offer, users need to visit Paytm Travel’s Social Media Channels and Look for the campaign link shared.

Click on the Link and go to the campaign microsite. Complete the required information on the microsite and submit the form. After submitting your details, you’ll receive an email with all the offer details, including the promo codes to use.

A Paytm spokesperson on the initiative said, “With our ‘Home for the Holidays’ campaign, we aim to make travel more accessible and affordable, enabling people to reunite with their loved ones during the festive season. With exclusive travel discounts, we hope to inspire users to create cherished memories and give themselves the joy of a meaningful holiday this Christmas and New Years.”

Paytm has partnered with leading banks, including State Bank of India (@ptsbi), HDFC Bank (@pthdfc), Axis Bank (@ptaxis), and Yes Bank (@ptyes), to power seamless and secure UPI payments.