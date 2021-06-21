Ahead of Prime Minister’s meeting on Jammu and Kashmir, opposition leaders in Delhi are scheduled to hold a meet at Sharad Pawar’s residence on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Before this meeting, Sharad Pawar met poll strategist Prashant Kishor, the second time in ten days. The buzz is that the Kishor-Pawar meet may be a part of a larger scheme of things in view of the next general elections and aimed at uniting like-minded parties.

Though the agenda for the opposition parties meet is unclear, but it’s in the backdrop of the Prime Minister’s meeting on J&K. The invitation has been extended to 15 opposition parties, but a few of them so far have confirmed participation. The Congress party has not yet said yes to the meet.

It would be interesting to see whether Congress will attend the meet or not. Till the afternoon on Monday, there was no confirmation from Congress but 7 parties have confirmed participation in the meet.

The NCP has called meeting of its own national office bearers on Tuesday morning, ahead of the opposition parties meet.