Patwari caught taking bribe by Haryana vigilance

Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has caught a patwari, Jitender, posted at Siwah in Panipat district red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 24000.

Sharing the information on Wednesday, a spokesperson of the vigilance bureau informed that complainant Suresh Kumar, a resident of village Siwah, had approached the vigilance when the patwari had sought money in lieu of separation of land khewat.

“The complainant brought this matter to the notice of the vigilance bureau, after which a trap was laid and the patwari was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 2,4000,” he said.

The spokesperson further added that the investigation into the case is being done after the registration of a case against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act.