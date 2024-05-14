Patient charred to death as ambulance catches fire in Kozhikode

In a horrific incident, a patient was charred to death when an ambulance caught fire after crashing into an electric pole in Kozhikode in Kerala in the early hours of Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sulochana (57), a native of Nadapuram, was being transferred from the Malabar Medical College in Mudakkollur near Ulliyeri to Aster MIMS Hospital at Govindapuram, Kozhikode, for surgery.

According to fire department personnel, the vehicle burst into flames after fuel caught fire. The accident took place around 3.50 am on Tuesday near Kalluthankadavu in Kozhikode city.

The ambulance reportedly hit the electric pole when it lost control due to heavy rain. The vehicle was completely gutted in the fire.

Three others in the ambulance — Sulochana’s husband Chandran, neighbour Praseetha and a nurse – were thrown out of the ambulance due to the impact of the crash. All of them sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Sulochana was trapped in the vehicle as it caught fire and could not be rescued in time.