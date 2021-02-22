Union Cultural and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel today launched a scathing attack on the Trinamul Congress-led state government for not implementing central government schemes meant for the people.

Patel visited Madhabpara, a tribal-majority village near the Balurghat airport this morning and interacted with the villagers about government projects.

Patel is on a two-day political tour to South Dinajpur, where he will mainly to participate in the BJP’s organisational meetings, it is learnt.

At Madhabpara, Patel inquired about the Housing for All project, Swachh Bharat mission and drinking water facilities in the village, BJP leaders said. After visiting the village, Patel criticised the state government and the Trinamul Congress for not implementing central projects in West Bengal. He also accused local leaders of the TMC of taking ‘cut money’ from beneficiaries. The minister later paid a visit to the Bolla Kali Temple and offered prayers there.

“Toilets in every house under the Swachh Bharat mission and drinking water projects in the district have not been implemented. Most of the beneficiaries couldn’t complete their houses and toilet construction as the local leaders took cut money for them. The state government has also failed to implement the central projects properly. There must be a thorough investigation into this,” Patel said.

The District Trinamul Congress President, Gautam Das, on the other hand, countered the allegations of the union minister. Das today attended an organisational programme of his party in Balurghat. “The final report of the projects was submitted to the central agency and the government, and they have declared the villages ODF (Open Defecation Free). Before criticizing the state government, the minister should talk with the central agency who has given us the certificate under the supervision of the central government,” Das said.

Das claimed that the facilities provided by the state government have reached everyone equally. “Party affiliation has not been taken into account while the schemes were distributed. BJP leaders are migratory birds and they come to Bengal to our leader. The people at the grassroots level will fight against the BJP. The union minister should compare the development of West Bengal with development of BJP-ruled states,” he said.