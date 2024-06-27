Patanjali’s ‘Thyrogrit’ promises research-backed breakthrough in Hypothyroidism treatment

Amid rising global cases of hypothyroidism and its severe health implications, a new herbal medicine called ‘Thyrogrit’ has emerged, promising an alternative to conventional hormone replacement therapy.

Developed by Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali, ‘Thyrogrit’ aims to revolutionize the treatment landscape for this increasingly prevalent condition.

Hypothyroidism, characterized by an underactive thyroid gland, can lead to serious health issues, including heart disease, infertility, and impaired brain development in children.

The treatments currently available for hypothyroidism typically involve lifelong hormone replacement therapy, which helps manage symptoms but does not provide a cure.

However, Patanjali has developed a herbal medicine ‘Thyrogrit’, based on the extensive and ancient science of Ayurveda, which “helps in restoring the thyroid gland”.

According to new research conducted on hypothyroidism-induced rats, Ayurvedic medicine ‘Thyrogrit’ not only restored the thyroid gland affected by hypothyroidism but also reversed the kidney damage caused by the disease.

“Patanjali is proud to announce that this research has been published in the globally renowned peer-reviewed journal, Clinical Phytoscience, providing contemporary scientists and researchers with insights into innovative Ayurvedic medicinal research,” Patanjali said in a press release.

Acharya Balkrishna said that this breakthrough by Patanjali is set to bring new hope to individuals worldwide suffering from thyroid disorders.

He said that all the people associated with Patanjali are dedicated to making the world disease-free and will continue to devote their efforts to this noble cause.