Patanjali Yogpeeth trains 500 yoga teachers at Samriddh Gram yoga teacher-traning camp

To globalise the movements of Yoga, Ayurveda, and Swadeshi, Patanjali Yogpeeth organised ‘Chief Yoga Teacher Training’ camps in Samriddh Gram.

The camp concluded under the guidance of Swami Parmarthdev, Chief Central In charge of Patanjali Yog Samiti.

Around 500 associate yoga teachers from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Goa participated in the camp. All the participants had undergone 100-hour associate yoga teacher training at the district and state levels before attending the camp.

Advertisement

During the camp, the participants received blessings from Swami Ramdev, President of Patanjali Yogpeeth, and Acharya Balkrishna, General Secretary.

A special session was conducted under the direction of Swami Ramdev, where he emphasized that their mission is to eradicate the misconceptions surrounding Yoga, Ayurveda, and Swadeshi, and to make the world embrace the practice of yoga.

Swami Parmarthdev said that to fulfill the vision of Swami Ramdev, the entire workforce of Patanjali Yog Samiti, Women’s Patanjali Yog Samiti, Bharat Swabhiman, Yuva Bharat, Patanjali Kisan Seva Samiti, Social Media, and Hamro Swabhiman are dedicatedly working.

He further added that after completing their training, these yoga teachers will return to their respective districts and states to provide free yoga training. Along with yoga, they will promote Ayurveda, Swadeshi, Swadeshi education, and nationalism.

He highlighted that through these camps organized by Patanjali, the participants are being trained not only in traditional medical practices but also in evidence-based Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Shatkriya, Naturopathy, home remedies, Yajna therapy, and dietary therapy.

In the camp, Swami Parmarthdev also conducted a Yagyopavit ceremony for the participants and made them pledge to promote Yoga, Ayurveda, Swadeshi, and nationalism throughout their lives.

Throughout the camp, participants had the opportunity to gain knowledge from various scholars on a range of subjects.

Notable attendees who provided training in the camp included N.P. Singh, Executive Chairman of the Indian Education Board, Dr. Sadhvi Devpriya, Chief Central In-charge of Women’s Patanjali Yog Samiti, Brother Rakesh, Central In-charge of Yuva Bharat, and Swami Adityadev and Swami Ritdev.