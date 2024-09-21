Patanjali University hosts alumni meet

Patanjali University held its prestigious alumni meet event, where around 450 alumni participated in person and another 120 joined online.

The alumni meet was attended by prominent personalities of the Patanjali group, including Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna.

During the event, Ramdev emphasized the importance of integrating spirituality with education, encouraging the new generation to dedicate themselves to uplifting society and contributing to nation-building.

“Education combined with spirituality makes a person’s role in society even more impactful,” said Ramdev.

Ramdev also highlighted the university’s initiatives like ‘Panchkosh’ and ‘Patanjali Model Education System’, designed to offer holistic learning experiences.

He also informed the gathering about upcoming plans such as establishing a military training program that will provide students with physical fitness education, essential for self-defense and national service.

Addressing the audience, Acharya Balkrishna spoke about the role of education in helping individuals adapt to contemporary challenges.

He stressed that yoga is an effective tool for managing mental, emotional, and physical well-being, empowering individuals to tackle life’s uncertainties with resilience.

The event saw participation from alumni and experts across various fields, with notable addresses from Dr. Kuldeep Singh on health and wellness, and other dignitaries who shared valuable insights.