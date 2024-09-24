Patanjali University holds a two-day meeting of parents

A two-day parents’ meeting was held at Patanjali University with an emphasis on moral and academic growth.

Addressing the gathering on the last day of the event, varsity chancellor Swami Ramdev assured the parents of a secure and disciplined environment on campus. “We work tirelessly to keep students free from negative influences, ensuring their thoughts, habits, and behaviour remain pure,” he said.

Ramdev also reiterated the university’s commitment to promoting Sanatan Dharma and health awareness, as well as offering financial aid and scholarships to students from underprivileged backgrounds.

He announced the initiation of an annual Parents’ Festival at the university, aimed at fostering stronger relationships between the institution and the families of its students.“Our campus is strict about maintaining a vegetarian diet and ensuring an environment conducive to personal growth,” he emphasised.

Vice-Chancellor Acharya Balkrishna echoed similar sentiments, describing the task of creating true human beings as the most challenging work in the world. “After parents, the guru holds the highest place in guiding a child’s life,” he said.

The VC reassured the attendees of the university’s dedication to realizing parents’ dreams for their children and providing a holistic education that equips students to create job opportunities for others in society.

The event was attended by prominent faculty members of the university, including Dr. Toran Singh, Dr. A K Singh, and others.