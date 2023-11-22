Patanjali not doing any false propaganda: Baba Ramdev

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday categorically said that Patanjali is not doing any false propaganda.

He also claimed that a few doctors have formed a group that are continuously doing propaganda against yoga, ayurveda and naturopathy.

The statement of Baba Ramdev comes a day after the Supreme Court (SC) reportedly reprimanded the Patanjali Ayurved while hearing a plea filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against misleading advertisements.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference, Baba Ramdev, who is the founder president of Patanjali Yogpeeth while referring to the matter, said: “We humbly respect the Supreme Court and if we make false advertisements or propaganda, we would not have any objections if the Apex Court imposes a fine of crores or even give us a death penalty. We are not doing any false propaganda.”

Without naming anyone, the Yoga Guru said: “A few doctors have formed a group that continuously does propaganda against yoga, ayurveda and naturopathy. For the last 5 years, propaganda has been going on to target Ramdev and Patanjali.”

“Some stubborn and so-called frustrated doctors of the medical sector, who oppose yoga, ayurveda and naturopathy seem to have a big problem. It is true that diseases can be controlled with synthetic medicines but cannot be cured. We have clinical evidence that the work which modern medical science could not do, we have done. Should it be welcomed or disdain ? Should a penalty be imposed or should it be encouraged,” he asked.

“We always respect the good doctors in medical science and those who provide life-saving drugs, emergency treatment and necessary surgeries,” Baba Ramdev said.

“We have made thousands of people free from several diseases like BP, sugar, thyroid, asthma, arthritis, obesity, liver and kidney failure, and cancer. We have a database with more than one crore people, with real world evidence, preclinical and clinical evidence. We have the world’s best research center on ayurveda, Patanjali Research Foundation, for research on traditional treatment and sanatan knowledge tradition,” he added.

Baba Ramdev further said, “If given an opportunity, we are ready to make a parade of our patients, all the facts and evidence before the Court”.