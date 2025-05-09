Patanjali donates automated soil testing machine to ICAR

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev’s Patnjali has donated “Doctor Ka Doctor”, a automated soil testing machine to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) at the Central Soil Salinity Research Institute.

The equipment will facilitate farmers’ assessment of the soil quality of their agricultural land, providing fertilizer recommendations tailored for both organic and inorganic farming practices.

Acharya Balkrishna, Managing Director of Bharuwa Agri Science, said that the ‘Doctor Ka Doctor’ machine has received certification from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The machine evaluates 12 critical soil parameters, including primary nutrients like nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium and secondary nutrients such as boron, iron, zinc, copper, and manganese.

Patented by the government of India, the machine has also obtained a CE certificate.

Balkrishna elaborated that the development of this machine is the result of an extensive research conducted by Patanjali’s scientists and represents a significant advancement for the agricultural community.

Furthermore, he noted that it provides simple methodologies for generating fertilizer recommendations suitable for chemical, organic, or mixed farming approaches based on specific crops.

Dr. Rajendra Kumar Yadav, Director of the Central Soil Salinity Research Institute, stated that ‘Doctor Ka Doctor’ will be an invaluable asset for farmers across the nation and will support the Government of India’s soil health initiatives.

He highlighted the intrinsic link between human health and the health of the soil, noting that soil quality is assessed through the 12 parameters tested by this machine. “Our team has rigorously evaluated its performance and confirmed that it is the first device in the country capable of accurately testing all 12 parameters,” he stated.

Additionally, Dr. Ashok Mehta from Patanjali Institute emphasized the ongoing commitment of Patanjali Institute to support farmers.

The event was attended by Dr. Arvind Kumar Rai, Dr. S.K. Sanwal, Dr. Satendra Kumar, Dr. Parul Sundha, Dr. Priyanka Chandra—Heads of Various Departments from the Central Soil Salinity Research Institute—along with Dr. Ashok Mehta, Vikrant Verma, Dr. Ashutosh Gupta, Ashok Kumar, and Shivam Kumar from Patanjali Institute.