Patanjali celebrates ‘Jari-Buti Diwas” to mark Acharya Balakrishna’s birthday

In a nationwide event that combined environmental stewardship with public health initiatives, Patanjali Yogpeeth celebrated the birthday of its General Secretary, Acharya Balkrishna, as ‘Jari-Buti Diwas’.

The day was marked by the free distribution and plantation of over one lakh medicinal plants and a blood donation drive involving more than a thousand participants.

The ‘Jari-Buti Diwas’ celebrations were held at the Yoga Bhavan auditorium of Patanjali Wellness in Patanjali Yogpeeth-2, Haridwar, and across 2,000 locations nationwide at the tehsil level.

Medicinal plants such as neem, tulsi, aloe vera, clove tulsi, and amla were distributed and planted to promote environmental and public health.

The event was part of a broader fortnight-long campaign, which included tree plantation drives led by Acharya Balkrishna and the monks of Patanjali Sanyas Ashram, culminating in the plantation of thousands of trees in Mala village.

In addition to environmental efforts, the event featured a significant blood donation campaign.

Acharya Balkrishna, along with Yog Guru Baba Ramdev, donated blood to inspire others to participate.

The Haridwar event alone saw 887 units of blood donated, with over a thousand units collected nationwide.

Speaking at the event, Ramdev praised Acharya Balkrishna, describing his life as a blend of action, hard work, and selflessness.

“Acharyashree has dedicated over 50 years of his life to assimilating the eternal, cultural elements inherited from our ancestors and striving for the welfare of the world,” said Ramdev, adding that Acharya Ji’s work is an inspiration to all.

Acharya Balkrishna, reflecting on the significance of the day, remarked, “A birthday is merely an occasion; our goal is to plant trees and continuously serve the nation. For us, a birthday is a day to present the report card of our work throughout the year and to reflect and plan for the future.”

During the celebrations, Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna also launched the portal for the World Herbal Encyclopedia.

This digital resource includes comprehensive information on approximately 7,500 plant genera, over 50,000 plant species, more than 2,000 languages (including Sanskrit names), 1.2 million local names, 250,000 synonyms, and 650,000 unique reference codes.

The portal also features over ten botanical-based medicinal systems, 964 treatment methods, more than 2,000 local communities, and 250,000 folk formations.

The event also included the inauguration of a three-day conference on surgery, ‘Sushrutacon,’ at Patanjali University.