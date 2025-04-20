Patanjali announces plan to transform agriculture, boost farmer welfare in MP’s Mauganj

In a significant development towards opening new opportunities for farmers, Patanjali Yogpeeth General Secretary Acharya Balkrishna emphasised that Patanjali will offer better resources and technical support to farmers, which is expected to significantly increase their income.

Patanjali Yogpeeth has announced a comprehensive plan to transform agriculture and boost farmer welfare in the Mauganj district of Madhya Pradesh.

As per the announcement, the barren land in Mauganj will now be utilised for agricultural production, opening new opportunities for farmers and contributing to the development of the Vindhya region.

This will revolutionise agriculture in Madhya Pradesh, he said. “The initiative aims to establish an agriculture-based model in Mauganj district, focusing on crop diversification, training centres, seed units, and primary processing units. The comprehensive action plan will also provide education and health services to benefit local farmers.”

Acharya highlighted that the project will reduce farmers’ reliance on pesticides and chemical fertilisers, leading to more sustainable agricultural practices.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, along with other officials, transferred the land registry to Patanjali Yogpeeth.

Acharya Balkrishna inspected the land and discussed plans with local officials. He stated that Patanjali’s service project aims to fulfill the dream of farmers’ prosperity under the guidance of Swami Ramdev.

The proposed plan will also introduce educational and health services for local communities, which will also help people who aren’t into agriculture or farming.

It is to be noted that Patanjali is already active in promoting crop diversification in the state, which helps improve soil health, reduce input costs, and make agriculture more climate-resilient.

This new initiative is expected to deepen those efforts, supporting farmers with the training and resources needed to adopt better farming methods.