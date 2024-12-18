Passengers may face inconvenience with ‘Rail Roko’ protest in Punjab

Protesting farmers, whose bid to enter Haryana in support of their long-pending demands was foiled thrice, will halt trains in Punjab on Wednesday to lodge their protest and press their demands for a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops among other things.

A group of 100 farmers’ representatives who were going to New Delhi to press their demands were recently stopped by the Haryana Police by bursting teargas shells and water cannons and this latest bid to halt trains in Punjab to lodge their protest is bound to lead to more trouble even as passengers are expected to face inconvenience.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced that activists of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha would block rail traffic from 12 noon to 3 P.M. on Wednesday.

He urged the protesting farmers to avoid isolated railway tracks and assemble at railway stations only in their respective villages, towns and cities for the ‘Rail Roko’ protest.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, along with Union Ministry of Home Affairs Director, Mayank Mishra, on Sunday met farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a fast unto death to press the Centre in support of the growers’ demands, enquired about his health and requested him to end his fast that entered the 23rd day.

This has been the first meeting between the Union government and a farmer leader since talks with farmers remained inconclusive in February.

The 70-year-old cancer patient Dallewal has been fasting at Khanauri, the border point between Punjab and Haryana, since November 26 in support of their demands that comprised loan waiver and reforms to improve conditions in the agricultural sector.

After meeting the farmer leader, Yadav had told the media, “We came to enquire about the health of Dallewal.”

Without mincing words, he had said, “We have heard whatever his (Dallewal) demands are. There was no proposal of any kind (over the demands). I came here to hear him and also for implementation of the Supreme Court order.”

DGP Yadav had said, “We have appealed to Dallewal that the government has taken note of his situation, and the Punjab government has said that they will talk to Dallewal and his associates and provide them with medical assistance.”

Despite assurances by the government officials, fasting farmer Dallewal remained adamant on continuing with the fast unto death, farmer leaders said.

Doctors have advised immediate hospitalisation of Dallewal as due to the prolonged fast he turned weak.

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana this week said that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should follow his Haryana counterpart and promptly resolve the issues of protesting farmers.

“Since the Haryana Chief Minister is providing MSP on all crops, the Punjab government should also follow the Haryana government’s policy in the interest of Punjab’s farmers,” the Agriculture Minister said in a statement on Monday.

On the farmers’ call to resume the Delhi march, the minister said Punjab and Haryana are the biggest producers of foodgrains for the central pool and farmers of both states were getting the benefit of MSP. He said the Punjab government should also ensure that all farmers of Punjab could sell their produce on MSP like they do in Haryana. The Punjab Chief Minister should play his role and come forward to talk to the farmers so that they can return to their homes.

The minister said the Supreme Court had already formed a committee of experts to resolve this issue but the farmer leaders did not attend the meeting with the committee appointed on this matter.