Passenger’s death force lands Varanasi-Mumbai flight in Bhopal

A flight was forced to make an emergency landing at the Bhopal Airport on Thursday following the death of a passenger on board.

According to information, the flight was of the Akasa Airline and was going from Varanasi to Mumbai. It had to make an emergency landing at Bhopal in the morning due to the onboard fatality.

According to Bhopal Airport Director Ramji Awasthi, the plane had 172 passengers on board. It made an emergency landing in Bhopal at around 11.45 am.

After landing, the 82-year-old passenger was taken off the flight and rushed to a hospital in a critical condition. He was sent to the Hamidia Hospital but doctors there declared him dead.