Party with no guarantee of survival giving guarantees to people: Shah takes dig at Cong

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday urged people to choose a “development-oriented” government instead of a “corrupt” government in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls.

Taking potshots at the Congress, he said a party which has no guarantee of survival is busy giving guarantees to people.

Addressing election rallies at Chachora and Sironj districts in the state, Shah urged the people to “vote for the bright future of Madhya Pradesh”.

“The Congress leaders only care about the future of their sons. Sonia Gandhi wants her son Rahul to become the prime minister, while Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh want their sons to become the chief minister,” he claimed.

The home minister cautioned that if the Congress forms the government, it would take the state back into the category of a BIMARU state. He asserted that Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the BJP took MP to the list of developed states.

He claimed that when the Congress was in power at the Centre before 2014, it gave only Rs 2 lakh crore to the state, but the government under Narendra Modi has given more than Rs 6 lakh crore to the state.

Voting for 230 seats in the state will take place on November 17.