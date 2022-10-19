Partition of West Bengal: “We wouldn’t allow it”, CM Mamta

Partition of West Bengal: West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, today warned opponents about repercussions if the proposed political plan for a separate state of North Bengal is brought into effect. “There is no question of ‘Partition of West Bengal,” CM Banerjee said, at a time when a separate state of North Bengal is the centre of discussion in this region.

CM Banerjee was addressing a Bijaya Sammilani, a ritual after Durga Puja in Bengal, organised by the state government by inviting thousands of people from eight districts of North Bengal at Siliguri in Darjeeling district today.

It is learnt in various corners, even from the BJP leadership, the Centre may declare Northern part of Bengal as Union Territory for security reasons, especially the area identified as “Chicken Neck”.

To counter the issue, CM Mamata Banerjee today said though it is North Bengal, always consider it as and inseparable part of West Bengal.

“There is no question of partition of West Bengal. We wouldn’t allow it,” Mamta added.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister also said she had not driven out Tata Motors from Singur.

“A section is campaigning against me blaming my role to drive out Tata Motors. I didn’t drive out Tata Motors. CPI(M) drove them out since it could not acquire land properly. Since the required land was acquired forcibly, Tata Motor had to leave Bengal.”

CM Banerjee urged industrialists present here to work together with the state for the development of tourism industry.