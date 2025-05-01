Parties in Bihar vie each other to take credit of Centre’s move on caste census

A day after the Central government decided to conduct caste census across the country along with national population count next year, political parties in Bihar are vying with each other to take credit for the move.

While the RJD has termed it a victory of Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav’s decades of struggle, the Congress party has called it an achievement of Rahul Gandhi. On the other hand, the ruling parties, the JD (U) and the BJP, have claimed that the caste-based census in the country is a contribution of PM Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Advertisement

It is widely believed that the BJP failed to get a majority in the Lok Sabha on its own in 2024 due to the issue of caste politics. It will definitely become a big issue in the assembly elections in Bihar.

Advertisement

It was quite apparent from a poster war erupted in Patna on Thursday between various political parties to send a message to their respective voter base.

RJD leader Bhai Arun, who has erected a hoarding outside the party office in Patna, said his party’s old demand has been fulfilled. The public is aware of the struggle.

The RJD has also challenged the Central government through these hoardings. The caption on the hoarding reads, “If the Central government’s intention is clear, it should include the increased reservation limit in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.”

On the other hand, the JD (U) has pt up hoardings in Patna showing Nitish Kumar walking with PM Modi, trying to send a message that the NDA will contest the upcoming assembly elections unitedly.

In an attempt to give credit to JD(U) President Nitish Kumar, the caption reads, “Nitish showed (the way), now the country has adopted.”

There was a festive atmosphere at the State Congress headquarters in Patna. Drums were being played with great enthusiasm which was being led by the Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram himself with the drum.

Bihar AICC in-charge Krishna Allavaru gave credit to Rahul Gandhi saying the leader of the Opposition fought for it nationwide. He raised his voice for this from every platform and even after the elections he continued to put pressure on the government in the House. That’s why the central government went on the back foot and accepted the demand to conduct the caste census.

The Bihar assembly elections are still six months away, till then every party will continue to further extend its support base exploiting the issue to the hilt.