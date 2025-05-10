Parties across political spectrum hail India-Pak ceasefire; Congress demands all-party meet

In the wake of India and Pakistan agreeing to an immediate ceasefire, political parties across the spectrum welcomed the development. However, the Congress party urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the developments of the past 18 days.

“In view of the unprecedented announcements from Washington, DC, there is now a need, more than ever before, for the Prime Minister to chair an all-party meeting and take political parties into confidence,” said Congress General Secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, in a post on social media platform X.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav echoed the sentiment of peace, stating on X: “Peace is paramount and sovereignty too!” Yadav, who had earlier supported the government’s actions during the heightened tensions, had said the party stands with the government in its fight against terrorism.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) also welcomed the ceasefire, emphasizing the need for sustained peace. “The people of both countries deserve peace for their progress and prosperity. We earnestly hope that the two countries build on this and ensure that the people do not have to suffer from the evil of terrorism,” it said in a statement.

However, the CPI(M) underlined that Pakistan must act to eliminate terrorist activity from its soil to prevent further confrontations.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces for their “unwavering resolve and courage.”

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya posted on X: “A heartfelt thank you to Prime Minister Modi and the brave Indian Armed Forces for their unwavering resolve and courage. At a time when the Pakistani military and its terror-aligned deep state hold near-total control over the population and national discourse, India has demonstrated unmatched strength and clarity of purpose.”

The ceasefire agreement comes after days of escalating military tensions. The news broke when US President Donald Trump announced on social media this afternoon (IST) that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire.”

The announcement quickly went viral. Subsequently, both India and Pakistan officially confirmed the ceasefire agreement.