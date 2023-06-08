Parliamentary panel from UP visits J&K Legislative Assembly

The Parliamentary Monitoring Committee (PMC) of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly headed by Anupama Jaiswal on Thursday interacted with Secretary, Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly (JKLA), Manoj Kumar Pandit and other senior officers at Legislative Assembly Complex in Srinagar.

The PMC is on a study tour to Jammu & Kashmir aimed at fostering greater understanding and cooperation between the two legislative bodies, enabling exchange of knowledge and best practices in governance.

During the meeting, the members of the Committee held a productive and insightful interaction with the secretary, J&K Legislative Assembly and exchanged ideas on the issues pertaining to legislative bodies.

The deliberations between them also focused on several key aspects, including legislative procedures, committee systems, parliamentary monitoring, and governance mechanisms.

The meeting also exchanged ideas and experiences thereby providing an enriching platform for both parties to learn from each other’s successes and challenges, ultimately strengthening the democratic processes within their respective regions.

During the interaction, the members of PMC expressed gratitude to Lieutenant Governor, Chief Secretary and Secretary Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir for facilitating this study tour and providing them all possible assistance during their stay.

The members highlighted that the collaboration between the two legislative bodies is anticipated to foster a long-lasting partnership, facilitating continuous engagement and the sharing of expertise for the betterment of governance practices in both Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.