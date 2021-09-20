Parliamentarians and legislators must never cross ‘Lakshman Rekha’ of decency, decorum and dignity: VP Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today observed that as the largest democracy in the world, India’s Parliament and legislatures should set an example to others.

Interacting with students pursuing a one-year course in Political Leadership and Governance from the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda at Upa Rashtrapati Nivas, he stressed the need to strengthen parliamentary democracy and deepen the processes for good governance as the country celebrates 75 years of Independence.

The Vice President, who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, expressed his concern over frequent disruptions in Parliament and state legislatures. Such dysfunctional legislatures strike at the root of the principle of parliamentary democracy.

Pointing out that Parliamentarians and legislators have every right to criticize the government, the Vice President said they should not, however, ever cross the Lakshman Rekha of ‘decency, decorum and dignity’ while making a point.

He reiterated that people must select and elect their representatives on the basis of four all-important qualities or Cs — Character, Conduct, Calibre and Capacity. “Unfortunately, our electoral system is getting vitiated with the replacement of these 4Cs by another set of undesirable 4Cs— caste, community, cash and criminality”, he added.

Naidu said he had always wanted youth to not only take active interest in politics, but also to join politics with enthusiasm and serve people with sincerity, discipline and dedication.

He stressed that ideal behaviour was more important than ideology. Unfortunately, he said, there was a sharp erosion of values and standards over the years in all fields, including politics. “The time has come to cleanse the system of various ills that are plaguing it and promote high ethical and moral standards in all walks of life,” he said.

Expressing himself against populist policies, Naidu said marginalized and needy sections should be empowered through education, skills and livelihood opportunities.

Referring to India’s demographic advantage, with 65 per cent of the country’s population below the age of 35 years, the Vice President called for fully leveraging the potential of a young nation to fast-track development, and build a resurgent New India.

Effective leadership is an indispensable requirement in every field for India to scale greater heights, he said, and asked the students to never remain complacent with the status quo.