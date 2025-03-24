Parliamentarians come together for the cause of road safety

The Parliamentarians Car Rally 2025 held in the national capital on Tuesday brought together policymakers to raise awareness about responsible driving and the importance of road safety in the country in a collective effort.

Flagged off by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju from the Constitution Club of India (CCI) premises here on Sunday, the rally saw participation of over 50 parliamentarians. The rally passed through landmarks of New Delhi on a carefully planned route. The participants stopped at Traffic Park to review fundamental driving rules and test their knowledge of road safety signs.

Advertisement

The Parliamentarians Car Rally 2025, the ninth edition of the annual event, was conceptualised by JK Tyre and the Constitution Club of India to bring together stakeholders to promote awareness about road safety.

Advertisement

Speaking at the event, Rijiju, expressing concern over the rising incidence of road accidents, such rallies play a crucial role in creating awareness about the importance of safe driving and thereby promote road safety not only for the members but also the people of the country at large.

Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu was among more than 50 parliamentarians who attended the rally, including Anurag Thakur, Nishikant Dubey, and Rajiv Pratap Rudy, along with bureaucrats, and teams of armed forces with their personal cars, reaffirming their commitment to ensure safer roads while paying homage the parliamentarians who tragically lost their lives in road accidents.

Addressing the gathering, Anshuman Singhania, Managing Director of JK Tyre and Industries, said, “Road safety is not just about following rules — it is about saving lives. With the expanding network of roads and national highways, the need to reinforce the message of road safety has become even more critical.”