PM Modi greets Himachal CM Sukhu on his 62nd birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on his birthday and prayed for his long and healthy life.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Birthday greetings to Himachal Pradesh CM Shri Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life.”

Chief Minister Sukhu’s 62nd birthday was celebrated at his official residence, ‘Oakover’, here on Wednesday with great enthusiasm, where Cabinet Ministers, legislators cutting across party lines, party workers, Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen of various boards and corporations, senior government functionaries and a large number of people gathered to extend greetings.

Dressed in traditional attire, a jubilant crowd reached Oakover, dancing to the beats of drums and ‘nagaras’ and conveying their best wishes to the Chief Minister on his birthday. Party workers cut cakes and offered prayers for his long and healthy life.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla also extended wishes to the Chief Minister telephonically.

A blood donation camp was also organised by the State Youth Congress at the historic Ridge here to mark the birthday of the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also launched a social awareness walkathon from the Secretariat by lighting a lamp. The walkathon culminated at the Secretariat via the Mall Road. It was organised by the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat Services Sports Control Board.

The Chief Minister distributed ‘halwa’ on the occasion. He also joined in the walkathon up to Oakover during the event.

CM Sukhu said the main objective of this walkathon was to create awareness among the people about road safety, environment protection and other social evils. On reaching the Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister was greeted by Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, who presented a photograph to him. Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan was also present on the occasion.